Boston Advisors LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Benchmark set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $73.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

