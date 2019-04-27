Boston Advisors LLC Buys 952 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $190,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $260,893.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $16.77 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

