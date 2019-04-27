Borqs Technologies (BRQS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BRQS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $11.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Norwest Venture Partners X L P increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,356 shares during the quarter. Borqs Technologies accounts for 13.6% of Norwest Venture Partners X L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norwest Venture Partners X L P owned about 10.98% of Borqs Technologies worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

