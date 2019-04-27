BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,863,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,908,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,222,000 after purchasing an additional 799,436 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in BorgWarner by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,055,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 12,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,456. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

