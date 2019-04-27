Bonpay Hits Market Capitalization of $828,408.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $828,408.00 and approximately $4,190.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 57% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00425400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.01038410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00180969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

