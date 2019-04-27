BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 828,233 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 765.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 828,233 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,559,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,957,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 184,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,285,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after buying an additional 964,512 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $14,400,597.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 85,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $3,234,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 628,770 shares of company stock worth $24,117,882 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

