BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clorox by 48,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after buying an additional 1,962,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after buying an additional 752,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after buying an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

