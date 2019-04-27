BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 191.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hershey by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hershey by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $126.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

In other news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,887,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

