BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.43 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 288.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 462,955 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PulteGroup by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

NYSE:PHM opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

