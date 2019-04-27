BNCCORP (BNCC) Issues Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

BNCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BNCCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

BNCCORP, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

