BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tableau Software (DATA) Price Target to $140.00

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DATA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.41.

Shares of Tableau Software stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $250,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,132,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $11,412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008 in the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tableau Software in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tableau Software in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 128.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

