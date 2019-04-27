bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $149.91 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on bluebird bio to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.12.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $87.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $234,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,249.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $659,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,510,615. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,074 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.