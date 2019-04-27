Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $150.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.772 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

