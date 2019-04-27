BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

