BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Boosted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $3,320,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,385,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total value of $71,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total value of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,796 shares of company stock worth $33,747,321. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

