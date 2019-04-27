BitKan 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.53 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, BitKan has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitKan has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitKan token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Huobi, BitMart and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00424327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.01036936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00181162 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001386 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About BitKan

BitKan’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,878,726,323 tokens. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial . BitKan’s official website is www.kan.land

Buying and Selling BitKan

BitKan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Huobi, ZB.COM, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitKan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitKan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

