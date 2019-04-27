Bitcloud Hits Market Cap of $100,628.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $100,628.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 29,360,090 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

