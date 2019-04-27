Biogen Inc (BIIB) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $30.50 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $30.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.75. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.55 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $230.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.