Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

ETN stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

