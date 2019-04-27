BidaskClub Upgrades Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Buy

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 180,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,698. The company has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $155,276.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 36.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zumiez by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,713 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

