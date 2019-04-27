BHP Group (BBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

