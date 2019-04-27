BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $101,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

