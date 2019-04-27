Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Stag Industrial (STAG)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,528. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $93.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

