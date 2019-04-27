Benefitfocus (BNFT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.42. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $97,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock valued at $176,051,313. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,026,000 after acquiring an additional 204,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 830,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 303,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

