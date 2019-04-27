Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.52%.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

