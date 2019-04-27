BB&T Corp Boosts Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.62 to $44.04 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

NYSE:SNE opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $234.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

