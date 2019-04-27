Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.07 ($95.42).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €61.54 ($71.56). 4,672,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.