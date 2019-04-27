Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.07 ($95.42).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €61.54 ($71.56) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

