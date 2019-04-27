Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises approximately 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

