Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 880,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 372,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

