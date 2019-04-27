Barnes Group (B) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.59 billion (+4-6%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Barnes Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.23-3.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sidoti upgraded Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

B traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 485,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

