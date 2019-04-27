Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM) Given a C$0.80 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$0.80 price target on Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barkerville Gold Mines’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of CVE:BGM opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. Barkerville Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other Barkerville Gold Mines news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,313,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,983.48.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

