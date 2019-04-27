Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.28 Million Stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stemline Therapeutics were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STML. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STML shares. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 55,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $611,861.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $103,012.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,415 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $619.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stemline Therapeutics Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

