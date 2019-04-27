Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $405,149,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,071,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 493,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

