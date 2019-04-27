Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.06 Million Stake in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth $653,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPH opened at $58.19 on Friday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

