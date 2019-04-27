Bank of America Corp DE Buys 338,829 Shares of WillScot Corp (WSC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 471.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WillScot were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WillScot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WillScot by 3,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WillScot by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $404,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSC opened at $13.21 on Friday. WillScot Corp has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.96.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/bank-of-america-corp-de-buys-338829-shares-of-willscot-corp-wsc.html.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.