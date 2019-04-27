Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

