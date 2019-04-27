Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $127.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.87. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.94 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

