B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Takes $1.19 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $181.47 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

