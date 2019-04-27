B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Takes $1.19 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $181.47 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
