Axis Capital (AXS) & HCI Group (HCI) Financial Review

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axis Capital and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $5.09 billion 0.94 $43.02 million $1.92 29.74 HCI Group $231.29 million 1.57 $17.73 million $3.23 13.11

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Axis Capital pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCI Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and HCI Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. HCI Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital 0.85% 4.12% 0.74% HCI Group 8.14% 13.68% 3.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Axis Capital and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 5 1 0 2.17 HCI Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Axis Capital presently has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given HCI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Axis Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats Axis Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

