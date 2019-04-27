Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

AXTA opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $139,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,918 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,442. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

