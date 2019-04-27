Avalon Advisors LLC Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Avalon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $273.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.83 and a 12-month high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

