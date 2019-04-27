Avalon Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 157.06%.

HEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

