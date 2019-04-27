Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Chardan Capital upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.38.

BOLD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 425,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.96. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

