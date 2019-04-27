AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

