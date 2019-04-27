Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after the Easter holiday weekend as investors looked ahead of U.S. and Japanese financial data.

Benchmarks in Seoul and Tokyo gained while Shanghai retreated. Hong Kong and Sydney were closed for the vacation.

Get alerts:

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended a trading Thursday snapping a streak of three weekly gains.

Investors looked forward to U.S. quarterly gross domestic product due out Friday. While Japan announces factory output on Friday, home earnings is reported by the United States Tuesday.

“The wide expectation will be to get U.S. indices to grind higher,” explained Jingyi Pan of both IG Markets at a report.

“However, with prices nearing all time highs, some sense of caution could be bound to set in,” Pan said. “the first hearing of U.S.’s Q1 GDP in the end of the week could be crucial for economies.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1percent to 22,233.04 and Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.1% to 2,218.47. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6percent to 3,250.91.

While Jakarta retreated, Founded in Manila, Singapore and Taiwan acquired.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 2,905.03 before closure for Great Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4percent to 26,559.54. The Nasdaq composite included less than 0.1percent to 7,998.06.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.48 to $65.55 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, employed to cost international monies, soared $1.73 to $73.70 per barrel in London. It gained 35 cents the prior session for $71.97.

CURRENCY: The dollar got to 111.94 yen from Friday’s 111.91 yen.