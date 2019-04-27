Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,920 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after buying an additional 650,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE AJG opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $1,078,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,428.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,046 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-shares-sold-by-bbt-corp.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.