Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 4,900 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 465,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,419,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 319,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/ardevora-asset-management-llp-sells-4900-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.