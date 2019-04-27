Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $885.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.73 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. 344,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wellington Shields cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

