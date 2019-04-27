Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 6804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

Get Applegreen alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Applegreen’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Applegreen’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Applegreen (APGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $460.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/applegreen-apgn-sets-new-12-month-low-at-460-00.html.

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.